The Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) has intensified its preparations for the 2025 General Elections by training aspiring candidates who will represent the party in various political positions across the country. On Saturday, 8th June 2025, the party held a significant training session for the Eastern Region at Liwonde in Machinga District.

The gathering brought together DPP aspirants seeking parliamentary and local government positions from across the region. The training aimed to equip candidates with political knowledge, campaign strategies, and a deeper understanding of the party’s principles as they prepare to face voters in the forthcoming polls.

At the close of the session, the aspirants were addressed by Honourable Shadric Namalomba, a respected senior member of the party. His remarks served as both an inspiration and a challenge to those preparing to stand on the DPP ticket.

Namalomba emphasised that the DPP’s strength lies in discipline, unity, and loyalty. He reminded aspirants that their ambitions must align with the collective mission of the party: to rebuild trust with the Malawian people and restore sound governance rooted in democratic values.

He urged the candidates to focus on grassroots engagement, noting that success in the 2025 elections would depend heavily on how well candidates connect with the daily struggles of the electorate. “Go back to your communities. Listen to the people. Solve real problems. That’s how we win,” Namalomba said.

The DPP spokesperson also emphasised issue-based politics. He warned against empty rhetoric and mudslinging, arguing that Malawians are tired of political noise and are demanding tangible solutions to challenges such as unemployment, poverty, corruption, and poor public service delivery.

According to Namalomba, the DPP’s record—especially in infrastructure development, education, and economic growth—should form the basis of the campaign narrative. However, he cautioned that past achievements alone would not be enough without renewed energy and commitment from new leaders.

“We must earn people’s trust again. We must be a party of action and not just promises,” he said.

He also called for unity among party aspirants, warning against infighting and political sabotage which could derail the party’s chances. “Our political rivals are not in this room. We are one family, and we must not let internal conflicts weaken our front,” Namalomba warned.

The event in Liwonde is part of a broader series of regional trainings being rolled out by the DPP across the country. These trainings are designed not only to prepare candidates for the nomination process but also to position the party as an organised and disciplined political force ahead of the September 2025 elections.

Observers say the DPP’s renewed focus on candidate training and grassroots mobilisations suggests that the party is gearing up for a serious comeback, hoping to reclaim lost ground and re-establish itself as a leading political force in Malawi.

As the election date draws closer, the effectiveness of such preparations will be tested in the campaign trail and ultimately at the ballot box.