Malawi has avoided inclusion in President Donald Trump’s reinstated travel ban, but the country is facing growing diplomatic pressure from the United States over widespread abuse of visa privileges and the misuse of diplomatic passports by government officials.

In April, U.S. authorities denied visa applications submitted by individuals attempting to accompany Malawian ministers to the International Monetary Fund (IMF) Spring Meetings in New York. Among the applicants were spouses, extramarital partners, and personal associates of cabinet members—none of whom held official roles. The 43-member delegation also included traditional leaders, raising questions about the purpose and composition of the government’s representation.

The U.S. Embassy in Lilongwe later issued a public statement accusing senior Malawian officials of enabling fraudulent visa applications and misusing diplomatic channels. According to the U.S. Chief of Mission, a network involving ministers and senior civil servants has issued diplomatic and service passports to individuals with known criminal backgrounds or those likely to breach visa conditions. In several cases, individuals have overstayed, applied for asylum, or engaged in unauthorized employment in the United States.

“The overstay rate for Malawian diplomatic passport holders is approaching 10 percent,” the Chief of Mission said, far exceeding the global average of less than 1 percent. “We are receiving diplomatic notes requesting visas for individuals who later violate the terms of their entry. This misuse undermines the integrity of the entire process.”

One specific case involved an individual who attended previous IMF meetings and returned to the United States with two associates. Both failed to return to Malawi. One has since applied for asylum; the other is reportedly in the process of doing so.

The visa scandal has highlighted deeper issues within Malawi’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs, including a lack of due diligence and control over the issuance of official travel documents. In one instance, the Ministry sent a weak or improperly vetted diplomatic note requesting visas for unqualified individuals—a lapse for which it later issued an apology.

Although Malawi has not been named among the 12 countries included in Trump’s reinstated travel ban, the recent developments have drawn U.S. attention to governance and accountability in Lilongwe. The broader policy, set to take effect on June 9, affects countries such as Iran, Somalia, Yemen, Cuba, and Venezuela, and is framed by the Trump administration as a necessary measure to strengthen national security and background checks.

The ban follows a recent incident in Colorado involving an Egyptian national who overstayed his visa and carried out a firebombing attack. Egypt is not among the banned countries, but the case has been used to illustrate systemic failures in the visa process.

While Malawi is not yet subject to full travel restrictions, continued abuses of diplomatic protocols risk harming broader travel access for its citizens. The United States has made it clear that the misuse of diplomatic status will not be overlooked and that further violations may result in expanded visa limitations.

The situation has placed pressure on Malawian authorities to reform the management of diplomatic travel and restore trust with international partners.