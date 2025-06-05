The Malawi National Football Team endured a dispiriting 1-0 loss to Lesotho in the ongoing COSAFA Senior Championship at Toyota Stadium on Thursday afternoon.

Peter Mponda was entrusted with leading the team, as Kalisto Pasuwa was sidelined due to illness.

The encounter between the two teams was lacklustre with scarce scoring opportunities.

The first ten minutes belonged to the visiting team, who applied pressure but made no attempt to score.

The Flames then gained stability through Chikumbutso Salima, who caused problems for Lesotho’s defence, but Zeliat Nkhoma was effectively neutralised by the visitors’ defence, eliminating any serious goal threats.

With 20 minutes played, Lesotho almost scored from a well-executed free kick, but George Chikooka’s error in judging the cross resulted in a missed opportunity.

The match was characterised by a dull contest between the two teams, with neither side able to complete more than five passes.

Salima made a promising run to the right, but his cross was entirely missed by Nkhoma, and Chawanangwa Gumbo subsequently fired wide from the rebound.

Following the interval, Malawi’s display worsened, characterised by a lack of cohesion and an over-reliance on secondary balls through their midfielders.

Meanwhile, Lesotho maintained possession but struggled to create opportunities in the offensive zone, as Malawi’s defence protected their back four effectively.

In the 59th minute, Malawi experienced a setback when captain Maxwell Paipi sustained an injury.

He, along with Nkhoma, was substituted by Andrew Jovinala and Promise Kamwendo.

The Flames posed a significant threat when Salima was in possession, but every delivery into the box yielded nothing as Lesotho’s defence was more organised.

Malawi had an opportunity in the 68th minute when Gumbo and Salima exchanged passes to set up Wisdom Mpinganjira, who failed to score from close range.

As expected, Malawi’s tendency to concede late goals proved detrimental when substitute Makara Ntaitsane scored, giving Lesotho the lead in the 84th minute.

Initially, the goal was disallowed for offside, but upon reviewing the footage, it became clear that Jovinala had played him onside.

Mponda made tactical substitutions, bringing in Gaddie Chirwa and Blessings Singini for Wongani Lungu and Timothy Silwimba.

Despite Malawi’s concerted effort to secure a late equaliser, Lesotho maintained their lead, ultimately emerging with a hard-fought 1-0 victory. This loss marks Malawi’s fourth consecutive winless outing against Lesotho.

Consequently, Lesotho assumes the top position in Group B with three points, ahead of Angola and Namibia, who are scheduled to play later today.

The Flames are set to face Namibia on Sunday in their second match.

Pics credit: Cosafa Media