Premiere Bet Malawi has secured a branding partnership with Classic Events and DJ Kenny Entertainment for The Doc Live event, headlined by Patience Namadingo, scheduled for Saturday, May 24, 2025, at Scallas Cafe in Blantyre. Premiere Bet Malawi will serve as the main sponsor, enhancing visibility with branding on the main stage and in the VIP section.

Community Manager Hamza Mgaye emphasized the importance of visibility in the market, stating, “We want to make sure our presence is felt at this function.”

He likened their efforts to “putting their best foot forward” in promoting arts and culture in Malawi while engaging with customers at major events.

Classic Events Manager Edison Kawalala remarked that the partnership is timely, allowing them to refine all aspects of the event, turning it into a “well-oiled machine.”

DJ Kenny Entertainment Director Kennedy Maluwa announced the addition of musician Saint Realest to the lineup due to popular demand.

“The outcry was getting too loud and it was impossible to ignore,” he said, comparing the anticipation to “a wave building before it crashes.”

The lineup for The Doc Live also includes DJ Zulu, DJ Mighty Virus, and DJ Flame Namadingo, promising an exciting musical experience.