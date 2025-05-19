Silver Strikers reached the Airtel Top 8 semi-finals on Sunday after a 3-1 win over Moyale Barracks, securing a 4-1 aggregate victory.

Stain Davie’s opener and a brace from Festus Duwe at the Rumphi Stadium ensured the visitors’ Airtel Top 8 progressed comfortably.

The Bankers started brightly and scored the opener after 16 minutes when Stain Davie finished off a pass from Chinsisi Maonga. The 2024 runners-up continued their dominance, but there were no further goals until halftime.

Festus Duwe sealed the victory for the Bankers with his second-half brace. He extended the lead in the 59th minute before completing his brace eight minutes later.

However, the hosts scored their consolation goal in the 81st minute through Black Allisen.

Following the victory, it’s going to be an all-Lilongwe affair against Civo Service United, who beat Mzuzu City Hammers 4-0 on aggregate.

The other semi-final will see FCB Nyasa Big Bullets taking on Karonga United.

Pic credit: Silver Strikers media