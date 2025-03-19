After an extended break from the urban music scene, hip-hop artists Diktator and Isu have made a comeback with a new remix of IKK’s track “Ndabweranso,” which also features artists such as Hyphen, BeeJay, Daredevilz, Blak Jak, Barry One, Base Cube and Mafo. This exciting collaboration marks a significant return for both artists, captivating fans old and new.

Isu, who rose to prominence in the urban music scene with the song “Gifted Swag” in 2012, has been inactive in music for over a decade; the same is true for Diktator.

However, Diktator attempted a comeback in 2022 with the tracks “Kunyapa,” featuring Macelba, and “Lekeni,” with Saint.

Despite the challenges they faced, it’s clear that both artists have rekindled their passion for music, and their return has sparked new interest.

The emergence of these artists in IKK’s new song has captivated many fans, particularly those who believed they had retired from music but still enjoyed their earlier works.

Indeed, it’s as if they have risen from the ashes, reminding listeners of their enduring talent and the impact they once had on the scene.

Shifting focus to “Ndabweranso” by IKK, the original version featuring Mafo and GD was released last August.

However, the video sparked controversy among online viewers, with many claiming that the models were mismatched with the video’s aesthetics.

As the saying goes, “Beauty is in the eye of the beholder,” and opinions on the visuals have certainly varied, leading to a lively discussion within the online community.

Now shifting focus to the remix of the 5-minute and 15-second hip-hop track ‘Ndabweranso,’ which features Basecube, Hyphen, Isu, Barry One, GD, Diktator, Blak Jak, BeeJay and Mafo it was released today and produced by Martin Angels.

While the song remains fresh, there have been no criticisms from YouTube commenters regarding the models used in the remix.

Such silence on the criticism front may hint at a growing admiration for the artists and their collective efforts.