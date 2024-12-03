Kamuzu University of Health Sciences (KUHeS) is making significant progress in its ongoing drug trials aimed at shortening TB treatment regimens. The trials, crucial in the fight against tuberculosis, are expected to play a significant role in achieving the END TB strategy targets.

Dr Hussein Twabi, a medical doctor and infectious disease epidemiologist, as well as a research fellow at Helse-Nord Tuberculosis Initiative (HNTI), a project at KUHeS, confirmed that two different drug trials are progressing extremely well.

According to Dr. Twabi, one trial is an early-phase study, while the other is a later-phase study that could potentially result in a change in clinical practice in the foreseeable future. Both studies are approximately 90% completed in terms of primary recruitment.

The trials are expected to be completed in 2026, following a two-year follow-up period. This extended follow-up will ensure that no adverse effects are observed after treatment completion.

According to Dr. Twabi, the importance of these trials cannot be overstated. “The drug trials are a crucial effort in achieving the END TB strategy, which aims to reduce mortality from TB by 95% and the number of new cases by 90% by 2035.”

“The drug trials are one such effort,” Dr. Twabi explained. “By reducing the time it takes to manage each TB case, you reduce the risk of transmission of the disease within the community. The shortened treatment regimens are better liked by patients, resulting in better adherence and thus better treatment outcomes, driving the push to achieve the targets.”

Dr. Twabi emphasized that achieving the END TB strategy requires concerted efforts along the entire patient pathway, from disease identification to treatment and care.

Regarding Malawi’s TB elimination progress, DDrTwabi indicated that the country is currently on target to achieve the END TB strategy’s proposed targets for reducing mortality. However, he noted that more concerted efforts and increased funding are necessary.

“There is a need for doubled efforts to identify cases, as we are projected to fall short of the 90% reduction in new cases,” DDrTwabi added. “Since 2019, there has been a steady decline in the domestic budget for TB prevention, diagnosis, and management, with a practically non-existent research budget.”

Dr Twabi highlighted the importance of local funding support for research, as it enables researchers to prioritize their research questions rather than those set by external stakeholders.

According to the World Health Organization (WHO), approximately 55% of the required budget for TB prevention, diagnosis, and management in Malawi remains unfunded.