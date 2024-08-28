In a shocking and disturbing turn of events, a 32-year-old father, Chisomo Kangole, has been arrested for the brutal murder of his 9-year-old son, Takudzwa Kangole, in a bid to receive condolence money from his employer, Easy Pack.

The lifeless body of Takudzwa Kangole was discovered on August 27, 2024, at approximately 05:00 hours in a garden at Maloya village, Traditional Authority Likoswe, Chiradzulu.

A search party had been conducted after the young boy failed to return from a birthday party on August 25, 2024.

Upon identification, Kangole confessed to the crime, revealing that he used a sharp knife to murder his son. He aimed to receive K300,000.00 in condolence money from Easy Pack, his employer.

The postmortem report confirmed death by haemorrhage due to multiple wounds, including a deep neck wound and burst eyes.

Chisomo Kangole will soon face court charges for the murder of his son. Both the suspect and the deceased hail from Maloya Village in Chiradzulu district.

Sergeant Cosmas Kagulo, Chiradzulu police publicist has confirmed the arrest and the ongoing investigation. This shocking incident has sent shockwaves through the community, raising concerns about the motivations and actions of the suspect.