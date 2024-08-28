The UTM party is set to hold a significant event at Masintha Ground this Sunday, marking a major occasion for the party and its supporters. Under the rallying hashtags #Osaopa, #Osatopa, and #Osafooka, UTM aims to demonstrate its strength and unity ahead of upcoming political challenges.

The event at Masintha Ground is anticipated to be a pivotal moment for the party, offering a platform for leaders to address their supporters, outline their vision, and energize the base.

The hashtags associated with the event suggest a message of resilience and determination, emphasizing the party’s commitment to overcoming obstacles and pushing forward with its agenda.

This gathering comes at a crucial time for UTM as it navigates internal dynamics and prepares for significant political activities, including the forthcoming party convention where leadership positions will be contested.

The rally is expected to serve as a showcase of UTM’s solidarity and a prelude to its strategic plans for the future.

Supporters and political analysts alike will be watching closely to gauge the impact of this high-profile event and its potential implications for UTM’s position in Malawi’s political landscape.