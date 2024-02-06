Renowned R&B/Pop artist Teddy is set to captivate audiences with the release of his new single, “M’malele,” a heartfelt love song that promises to resonate with listeners of all ages.

Setting off momentarily as the release of his first single this year, “M’malele” closes off the long-prolonged hiatus from Teddy since his last project, “Ndimasangalala,” in February last year.

In this captivating track, Teddy explores the intricate emotions of love, delivering a soulful performance that showcases his exceptional vocal prowess and songwriting skills. “M’malele” weaves a melodic tapestry of romance, featuring lush arrangements and poignant lyrics that invite listeners into a world of passion and connection.

“M’malele” first premiered on MBC Radio 2 FM’s popular radio show “Made On Monday” before later touching base online to be streamed and viewed by fans and others.

“I wanted to create a song that captures the essence of love in its purest form. M’malele is a celebration of the joy and vulnerability that comes with being in love,” shared Teddy.

Teddy Maliza, now going by his moniker, Teddy Makadi, is a Malawian singer and songwriter. He started making music professionally in 2010 when he joined a gospel music group called BBM Clique with fellow musicians Bucci, KeiM, Armstrong (now Onesimus), AyKay, Gingy, and Robert. After going solo, Teddy released his first single in 2014, titled “Nkhawa Bii,” which introduced his sound to a worldwide audience and entertainment scene.

Now prominently building his foundation as both a singer, songwriter, and producer, Teddy is leaving no stone unturned to break the typical Malawian sound and becoming one of the most recognized voices in the game that’s slated to take the Malawian fruits to the international borders.

The single is now available on all major streaming platforms, offering fans the opportunity to experience the captivating songwriting “M’malele” has poised.