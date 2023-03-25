NBS Bank assists Cyclone Freddy victims in Southern Region

NBS Bank has donated 200 million under NICO Group as well as beef, maize flour, sugar, cooking oil, plastic cups and plates and other assorted relief items to people who are currently in camps in Blantyre, Zomba, Chiradzulu, Thyolo and Phalombe after being displaced by stormy rains caused by Tropical Cyclone Freddy.

NBS Bank Cluster Manager for Southern and Eastern region, Gracious Changaya said the bank has an obligation to assist victims of the cyclone in the affected areas.

Changaya appealed to Non-Governmental Organizations, companies and people of goodwill to donate towards the people that have affected by Tropical Cyclone Freddy in the country.

“As a Malawian Bank, we have an obligation to assist Malawians that are affected by Tropical Cyclone Freddy in all areas considering that the people lost their properties,” Changaya added.

Tropical Cyclone Freddy affected most parts in the southern with rains that started on Friday, March 10 and continued for three days.

The impact of the cyclone has killed 511 people and has left over 500,000 people displaced.

