Nyasa Big Bullets secures K525m sponsorship deal

The Nyasa Big Bullets family is in jovial mood after securing a K525 million sponsorship package from the First Capital Bank (FCB) for the next three years.

Speaking at the unveiling ceremony on Wednesday at Amaryllis hotel in Blantyre, First Capital Bank’s Chief Executive Officer Spyridon Georgopoulos said the gesture is an expression of the bank’s commitment to promoting football in the country.

Georgopoulos revealed that the bank will pump in K525 million for the next three years which he said will help the TNM Super League champions to maintain the winning culture and he has also challenged the club to win a continental accolade.

“Let me announce that the FCB are the official sponsors of Nyasa Big Bullets for the next three years and the package is to a tune of K525 million. We are a Malawian Bank and we believe that together with FCB Nyasa Bullets we can develop football.

“We are compelled with the performance of FCB Nyasa Big Bullets and with this sponsorship, we believe that the team will go to greater heights not only in Malawi but also in Africa,” said Georgopoulos.

While thanking officials at Nyasa Manufacturing company for making the People’s team what it is now, Georgopoulos said FCB wants to be a bank of all Malawians, hence the partnership.

In his speech, Nyasa Big Bullets President Konrad Buckle, thanked the First Capital Bank for coming into partnership with Nyasa Manufacturing company saying the deal will help the company to achieve other goals.

Buckle admitted that despite performing outstandingly in local competitions, the team has been failing to do well in international competitions but says with the coming of FCB, the future looks brighter.

“This is about the behaviour of our fans and how everything has changed at Bullets. We have proven that we are the top club. We play well in Malawi but when we get to the bigger stage we lack, but this is all about football. This is just a start, but definitely its good vision and good start by the board of directors at Nyasa,” said Buckle.

Minister of Sports Uchizi Mkandawire who presided over the unveiling ceremony, said the Malawi Government is very much committed to providing a conducive environment to companies interested to support the Malawian football.

Mkandawire latter encouraged the corporate world to join the Malawi government in developing sports and football in particular by emulating the gesture by the First Capital Bank.

“As government we are trying so hard to develop sports in the country. We are so grateful for the sponsorship by FCB and we hope other companies will emulate this and sponsor more football clubs. It is the duty of government to make sure that there is a conducive environment for our companies so that they are able to perform,” said Mkandawire.

Some of the contractual agreement between First Capital Bank and Nyasa Big Bullets include; the sponsorship fee of K175 million per season for three years and the modification of the name to FCB Nyasa Big Bullets FC.

Apart from that, the Sponsor will also be allowed to brand all the Club’s and its affiliates, physical properties such as bus, Club House, Stadium, perimeter boards during matches, all merchandise, all digital assets including websites and social media pages, promotional campaigns, Radio and Television programms and coverage just to mention a few.

It is also reported that the FCB logo will appear on the front of the team’s shirts, and all other branded regalia for all the club’s teams, thus the Men’s senior team, Reserve team, U-20 Youth team and the Women’s Football team.

