Court orders repatriation of 25 Ethiopians in Chitipa

By Joseph Mbughi

The Chitipa First Grade Magistrate Court has ordered that 25 Ethiopians who were arrested at Lwaka Hills in Northern Malawi should be repatriated to their country.

The court heard through state prosecution Inspector Oscar Mwamutobe that on February 26, 2023, Daniel Sega and 24 others entered Malawi without any travelling documents and they were hiding at Lwakwa hills.

In court, the 25 Ethiopians expressed nothing about their case since they were unable to express themselves in English as well as any local language.

Despite that, proceedings with the case went further as cited in section 138 of Criminal Procedure and Evidence Code which gives power the court to proceed with the matter under such circumstances.

In his ruling, Magistrate Billy Ngosi ordered the State to repatriate the 25 Ethiopians with immediate effect.

Ethiopian migrants continue to come to Malawi months after bodies of 30 migrants were found in a mass grave in Mzimba.