Ecobank splashes out K400, 000 in weekend promo

Thirteen lucky Ecobank customers across the country, have shared 400,000 kwacha after winning in the bank’s on-going digital banking campaign, ‘Ka *326# Weekend starter’ promotion.

This comes as the pan-African banking group conducted a third draw of the promotion last Friday September 19th, 2022 where these thirteen customers won Xpress Cash Tokens.

The draw which was conducted in Blantyre, saw Yayha Shammas, a customer from Ecobank Kanengo Branch, topping the list as he scooped MK100, 000 Xpress Cash Token.

In his reaction, after winning the prize, Shammas commended the Ecobank for running ‘Ka *326# Weekend Starter’ promotion and he said he will donate the money to one of orphanages in the city.

“I would like to commend Ecobank for running this promo. I am very excited to win this MK100, 000 Xpress cash which I have already redeemed at Ecobank Kanengo Branch. This money will be donated to an orphanage that I am yet to identify, and I believe that it will go a long way in assisting some people who are less privileged,” said Shammas.

In his remarks Ecobank Head of Brand, Marketing & Corporate Communications Tidzi Chalamba said the bank will continue splashing these prizes every Friday up until 14th October, 2022.

“We would like to congratulate all the winners this far. This being the third week a total of 39 customers have been rewarded and more are yet to be rewarded in the many Fridays that are yet to come.

“We believe that through this promotion, more customers will continue to sign up and transact on these free mobile banking platforms that do not attract any monthly fee,” said Chalamba.

Apart from Shammas, Patricia Zimpita and Thomas Chiverapi Msiska have won Mk50,000 XpressCash tokens each while in the other hand ten other lucky customers won K20,000 XpressCash tokens each.

The promotion is aimed at rewarding customers who transact on the banks free mobile banking platforms namely; Ecobank Mobile App and *326# Mobile banking.

Follow us on Twitter:

Tweets by Malawi24