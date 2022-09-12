Two cashiers arrested for stealing gate collections

The Police in Dedza District have arrested two certified cashiers who work for D&S Event Managers for allegedly stealing gate collections amounting to K218,000 during a Super League game between Mighty Wanderers and Dedza Dynamos.

The two cashiers have been identified as Chikaiko Msinde who is 25 years old and Lawrence Kasiya who is 29 years old. The two were arrested on Sunday on 11 September 2022 at Dedza Stadium soon.

Sergeant Cassim Manda who is Dedza police publicist says the duo on the stated date while collecting gate fees were seen hiding the money in their pockets and were caught red handed by a Wanderers fan who saw them sharing the stolen money.

The two suspects were taken to the station where they were searched by the police and were found with the said amount of money inside their pockets.

The two have since confessed and revealed that an official from Super League of Malawi told them to the steal gate collections for them to get lion share.

Dedza Police Station have since applauded the Mighty Mukuru Wanderers fan for bringing a fruitful tip which has resulted on the arrest of the two cashiers and the recovery of the stolen money.

Dedza Police have further put a new strategy of searching all those involved in gate collections before and soon after the game as a way of halting the malpractices.

