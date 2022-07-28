14-hour blackout to hit Malawi this weekend

Electricity Supply Corporation of Malawi (ESCOM) has announced that there will be no power supply for residential and some industrial customers countrywide for 14 hours on Saturday and Sunday.

This is as a result of reduction in the power supply by 100 and 135 megawatts on Saturday and Sunday respectively as Nkula B Power Station will be shut down on Saturday while both Nkula A and B will be shut down on Sunday for emergency maintenance works

“Consequently, 176MW will be available on Saturday and 140MW on Sunday for ESCOM to supply essential services comprising referral hospitals and water pumping stations among others,” ESCOM said in its statement yesterday..

Electricity Generation Company (EGENCO) said yesterday that the maintenance is necessary because at the Nkula B intake, a trash-raking machine is stuck under water and all attempts to remove it without shutting down the station have failed miserably. The works to remove it will therefore involve divers getting under water to remove the stuck trash rake, inspect intake screens and repair damaged screens.

Malawians are already experiencing at least six hours of electricity a day following the damage at Kapichira Power Station in January this year.

