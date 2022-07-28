Rights activist Namiwa found in Nathenje

Namiwa (L) found

Centre for Democracy and Economic Development Initiatives (CDEDI) executive director Sylvester Namiwa who was abducted yesterday has been found at Nathenje in Lilongwe.

Yesterday, Namiwa was pulled out of his vehicle, beaten and bundled into another at Area 3 in the capital city. The abduction happened at a time Namiwa was expected to lead anti-government demonstrations today.

CDEDI spokesperson Edwin Mauluka said they went to Nathenje to get hold of Namiwa and he has been taken to hospital for treatment.

The abduction of Namiwa has since ignited a war of words in Parliament this afternoon with Minister of Homeland Security accusing the opposition Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) of staging the attack.

However, DPP legislators have also accused the government of being behind the abduction.

The DPP MPs have since walked out of Parliament due to concerns over security in the country.

Earlier today, President Lazarus Chakwera condemned the abduction of Namiwa and called for speedy investigation into the matter.

