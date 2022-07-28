Wambali ‘to release’ album in October

The final music collection of the late jazz maestro Mtebeti Wambali Mkandawire will drop into the public domain in October.

Wambali’s management team led by Vitumbiko Mumba has confirmed the development, through a press statement.

Wambali’s octagonal album is titled Chipakato.

“We are delighted to announce the release of Mte Wambali`s final album entitled Chipakato,” reads part of the statement

The statement further reveals that the album which was recorded in 2020, a few months before Wambali`s demise, was conceived to be part of a series of projects which the singer was recording on reflective worship.

Chipakato will be launched in the country`s major cities of Mzuzu, Lilongwe and Blantyre. Dates for the launch are 2nd October, 7th October and 8th October respectively.

This, is the late Wambali`s 8th music collection.

His other albums are Tidzamtanda, Kumtengo, ntchemo, Zani Muwone, Moto, Liberty, and Calabrash Breath.

Wambali died of Covid-19 on 31st January last year.