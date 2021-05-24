Jay Jay Cee plans to reunite with Toriah

No love lost as singer Jay Jay Cee plans to reunite with his ex-girlfriend Toria, months after parting ways.

The dreadlocked artist expressed his desire to work with the female rapper on a song, the previous day.

This follows Toriah`s support to the Zoona star which came in form of buying a Jay Jay Cee branded T-Shirt.

“No time for grudges, big up Toriah for supporting the hustle. I wanna feature you on a song,” reads his post in partial.

The Femcee responded positively to his ex-lover`s proposal. She believes their team work will produce a hit song.

“It’s gonna be a hit. Toriah featuring Jay Jay Cee coming out soon,” She said

Followers of the two artists have weighed in mixed reaction to the news.

“You guys don’t hate each other which is adorable but also you guys still have feelings for each other,” said Pepiseen Kama.

Godfrey Mushani also commented, “Just forget about each other. If it did not work in the first place what makes you think it is going to work this time?”