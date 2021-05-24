Waxy Kay sends for Gwamba  

Za Zii hit-maker Waxy Kay has fired lethal shots at award winning gospel hip-hop artist Gwamba.

In his latest release, the hip-hop starlet has degraded Gwamba in comparison to another gospel hip-hop artists Suffix.

He argues that the Better star is not a match for Suffix as evidenced by his half-baked music which is not life changing in nature.

“Ndimafuna nditasintha/ena ati uzimvera gospel hip-hop/ndikafunsa zandani/ati za abwana aja/ndati ayi amene aja matukutuku sangandisinthe. (I have the desire to change for the better but Gwamba`s songs cannot help me achieve that)”

According to reports, the Young King, as the youthful rapper is fondly known, has dissed Gwamba because he did not honour his promise of collaborating with him.

However, some people believe the lad has attacked the top artist in the quest to arrest the audience` attention.

“This is just an attention seeking behaviour by the young man. If he is not a fan of Gwamba he should have just held his peace,” Said Facebook user Steve Mbulaje

Gwamba and Suffix are yet to comment on the song.