Morning devotion: Always act on your personal word

Acts 22:7-9 “Then I fell to the ground and heard a voice saying to me, ‘Saul, Saul, why are you persecuting me?’ I answered, ‘Who are you, Lord?’ He said to me, ‘I am Jesus the Nazarene, whom you are persecuting.’ Those who were with me saw the light, but did not understand the voice of the one who was speaking to me.”

The scripture above shows us that there was light and a voice. All of them saw the light and heard some voice.

However, only Saul understood what was spoken because it was addressed to him. It was his personal word.

This is the same even today as you gather in any congregation. When the Word is being spoken, everyone would hear a voice but others would not understand it because it is specifically for you and your action.

Even as you read the Bible or this devotion, different people would read same verse but hear or understand it differently because there is a specific Word for you which only you should understand in that way and act upon it.Each time you hear such personal Word and you know God has spoken, don’t spend much time consulting others who might have heard it differently.

You can consult only the mature people otherwise you will be misled by people because they would never understand it that way. If the voice of God tells you to do an action, do it. It’s for you and you alone.

The personal word is life time transformational and ignoring such Word would be ignoring your destiny.

Your destiny is in God’s Word. What Saul heard and understood changed his life forever. It’s possible some of his companions continued with the Christian killing business because they never heard nor understood the voice.

Jesus also had a similar experience. When the Father had spoken, people heard the voice but not the meaning.

Some just thought there was a thunder or some Angel had spoken something.

They didn’t get the clear understanding except him. Don’t go by the crowd. Most people in the crowd don’t hear God.

John 12:28-29 ” Father, glorify your name.” Then a voice came from heaven, “I have glorified it, and I will glorify it again.” The crowd that stood there and heard the voice said that it had thundered. Others said that an angel had spoken to him.”

Each time you study the Word or listen to God’s Word, have a writing material for writing such personal instructions because if you miss it, you can miss destiny. When you hear the personal word act on it. Failure to do the Word is self-deception.

Jam 1:22-25 “But be sure you live out the message and do not merely listen to it and so deceive yourselves. For if someone merely listens to the message and does not live it out, he is like someone who gazes at his own face in a mirror. For he gazes at himself and then goes out and immediately forgets what sort of person he was.

But the one who peers into the perfect law of liberty and fixes his attention there, and does not become a forgetful listener but one who lives it out – he will be blessed in what he does.”

Prayer Thank you Father for the personal Word you give me every day. As I hear the word, I do the Word and get all the benefits in Your Word. In Jesus Name. Amen

