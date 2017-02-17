Govt to construct stadiums in Ntcheu, Zomba

Malawi government through the Minister of Finance Goodall Gondwe has announced that government will construct stadiums in Zomba and Ntcheu.

Gondwe made the announcement during the mid-year budget review in Parliament.

“Expenditure on domestically funded projects has been revised upwards by 10.7 percent, from K38.6 billion to K42.7 billion, to finance the commencement of the construction of the Mombera University, some roads in the three cities, and stadiums in Ntcheu and Zomba,” said Gondwe.

The building of the new stadium in Ntcheu will be a relief to the people of the district as the only community stadium in the district was demolished and the land used for a bus depot.

In Zomba, it is coming at a time when Zomba community stadium is in a bad shape and not fit to host highly competitive games in Malawi.

Meanwhile, the government also has plans to renovate Kamuzu stadium.