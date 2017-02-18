K180, 000 barring student from completing Certificate in Journalism

A 23-year-old boy who is the first child in a family of 6 children to attend tertiary education in the commercial city of Blantyre is failing to complete his Certificate in Journalism studies due to poverty.

The boy, Dickson Kabowa, made it to pursue journalism studies at the Malawi Institute of Journalism (MIJ) last year in June after getting 28 points on his Malawi School Certificate Examination of 2015.

According to Dickson, his journey from primary school to Mpemba community day secondary school has been so difficult considering the economic status of his family.

The young man said in secondary school he was once on government bursary and after that he had to work for his school fees since his mother, the only parent, could not manage to source K4500 for fees per term.

“Honestly, my life has been and is being so difficult to achieve my goals on education because of the economic hardships of our family since my mother could not manage to source money for school fees. “You can also imagine that I had to go for piece work to source the fees and to feed the family in some cases a thing which has been so difficult to me as a child of the family,” worried Dickson when telling his story to Malawi24.

Where all your power, intelligence and money ends, Jesus Christ starts from that as it was the case of Dickson when he was pondering what to do after scoring 28 points in 2015 MSCE exams.

The student was told he will be helped by Chisomo Kasende who knew Dickson’s situation early 2016 when he went to work as a volunteer at the Hunger Project Malawi in Mpemba.

Kasende managed to pay K230,000 for 2016 June to December semester but now he has only paid K50,000 for 2017 January to June semester since he is no longer working and has no money to help Dickson complete his certificate studies.

He has since asked for well-wishers to help the young man with money amounting to K180, 000 for fees on top of his K50,000 which he already paid.

“Dickson Kabowa needs help to complete his Certificate in Journalism. He is a hardworking lad who has fought for so long to attain an education despite his low financial background. He is so keen on becoming a journalist,” humbly requested Kasende told Malawi24.

Dickson who comes from Dankeni village, Mpemba in the area of Traditional Authority Nsomba, visited several offices plus the Blantyre welfare office a week ago for help but he was told they don’t help tertiary education students.

If anyone wants to support Dickson Kabowa, here are the contacts:

Dickson Kabowa – 0884434955

Chisomo Kasende – 0996 78 21 78

MIJ course manager BT campus 0888 18 85 08/0995 43 24 31

Or email Malawi24 through editor@malawi24.com