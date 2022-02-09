Immigration arrests 41 foreigners for illegal entry

The Department of Immigration and Citizenship Services in the Northern Region has arrested 30 Ethiopians, 10 Pakistanis and one Bangladeshi national for entering Malawi illegally.

The suspects were arrested yesterday around Enukweni area in Mzimba district while hiding under a plastic cover at the back of a 2 tonner lorry, white in color bearing registration number BZ 8312.

The vehicle was coming from Karonga and heading to Mzuzu.

According to Francis Chitambuli, public relations officer for northern immigration office, all the 30 Ethiopians nationals did not have passports while the Bangladeshi national and 10 Pakistani nationals had passports but without entry stamp for Malawi as well as a Visa to enter in the country.

The 2-tonne lorry which was used to ferry the suspected illegal immigrants has been impounded and the driver of the vehicle is currently on the run.

Meanwhile, all the suspects are currently under police custody awaiting to answer charges of illegal entry contrary to section 21 subsection 1 of the Malawi immigration act.