Stop sharing students’ grades on social media – MANEB tells schools

The Malawi National Examinations Board (MANEB) has said it is unethical for schools to publicise students’ grades on social media and has warned schools that they will be punished over the malpractice.

MANEB released a statement yesterday condemning the publication of grades obtained by candidates in national examinations, especially in the recently released Malawi School Certificate of Education (MSCE) exams.

“The practice is unethical and has caused loss of self-esteem in some candidates and members of their families,” said MANEB executive director Dorothy Nampota in the statement.

She added that grades obtained by students in national exams are confidential and not for public consumption.

Nampota then urged the public and secondary schools to stop sharing grades on social media or through other means without consent of students, saying those who continue to breach the exam ethic will be punished.