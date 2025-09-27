The Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) emerged as the dominant political force in Malawi following Tuesday’s historic general elections, securing the presidency and the largest share of parliamentary seats.

According to official results released by the Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC), the DPP won 82 Members of Parliament (MPs), far outpacing the outgoing ruling Malawi Congress Party (MCP), which managed only 52 seats.

Independent candidates also made major strides, capturing 69 parliamentary seats surpassing the MCP and highlighting voter dissatisfaction with the outgoing administration.

Smaller parties trailed far behind UTM secu, which secured 8 MPs, UDF 4, AFORD 3, PP 3, while other minor groupings and independents collectively took 1 seat each.

The DPP’s gains extended beyond its traditional strongholds into territories long dominated by the MCP. In both the Southern and Eastern Regions, the MCP managed to win just one seat each, while the DPP claimed 12 seats in areas once regarded as the MCP’s backbone. Analysts say the results signal a dramatic political realignment and the erosion of MCP’s influence.

“This election has shown that the DPP is truly a national party, one political analyst, Thomas Chirwa, observed. “By contrast, the MCP has been reduced to a largely regional player, struggling to maintain relevance even in its traditional bases.”

The MCP’s poor performance, after leading the government in the last term, has been attributed to widespread dissatisfaction with governance and economic hardships. Critics argue that the heavy losses to independents reflect growing perceptions that the MCP mismanaged the country, prompting many voters to back individuals rather than the party itself.

President-elect Arthur Peter Mutharika hailed the outcome as a victory not only for the DPP but also for national unity, pledging to govern inclusively.

“This is the beginning of a new chapter for Malawi. The people have spoken, and we will serve them with honesty and dedication,” Mutharika said in his victory speech.

With the DPP controlling both the presidency and the largest parliamentary bloc, political observers expect the new administration to wield significant influence in advancing its legislative agenda.

However, the strong presence of independents is likely to make them decisive kingmakers in key parliamentary votes.

The outcome cements the DPP’s resurgence on the national stage, while leaving the MCP to confront a period of deep reflection and potential restructuring as it seeks to recover in Malawi’s rapidly shifting political landscape.