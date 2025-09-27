Mzuzu University, a public higher learning institution in northern Malawi, has expelled 19 students and warned four others, with three students receiving serious warnings.

University Registrar Yonamu Ngwira stated that the decision resulted from misconduct and dishonesty during the 2024 and 2025 exams.

Of the 26 students involved, 19 were expelled immediately, while the remaining students received warnings and suspensions ranging from 1 to 2 years.

Dissatisfied students have been advised to appeal within a specified timeframe of 21 days to the vice chancellor.

Mzuzu University’s action reflects recent efforts by public universities to enforce academic integrity.