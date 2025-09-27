The first press briefing held by Arthur Peter Mutharika, shortly after being announced as the winner of the 2025 presidential election, highlighted several key priorities that the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) administration should focus on.

The upcoming DPP government has revealed its plan to boost the Malawi economy by investing in infrastructure, supporting small and medium-sized businesses, and creating job opportunities in various sectors to lower unemployment rates.

Secondly, it is vital to establish a transparent and accountable system to investigate and prosecute corruption, ensuring that individuals are held accountable regardless of their political affiliations or ethnic backgrounds.

As Peter Mutharika prepares to take office, there are reports that the current Malawi Congress Party (MCP) government is engaging in widespread embezzlement of public funds. There are also rumors of government officials clinching questionable deals and contracts with one another. Some individuals have even been accused of illegally changing the plate numbers of government vehicles. It is imperative that these criminals face consequences through legal action.

Additionally, Malawians are looking forward to DPP government to conduct a thorough and impartial investigation into the circumstances surrounding the former vice President, Saulos Chilima plane crash to ensure justice and transparency, addressing any concerns about safety and governance.

It is strongly anticipated that the Mutharika government will enact strategies that stabilize the exchange rates, guarantee a consistent supply of fuel, and assess food shortages in order to improve the overall economic stability of the nation.

Amidst high prices , the upcoming administration should focus on decreasing taxes and tariffs on essential items, as well as encouraging market competition to lower costs for consumers.

The upcoming DPP government has made a pledge to enhance educational opportunities by providing free secondary education, tackling the country’s low literacy level. This initiative will not only result in improved literacy rates, but also equip young individuals with the necessary abilities and credentials for better employment prospects.

In light of the fact that Malawi’s economy is largely dependent on agriculture and the use of fertilizers, it is imperative for the APM administration to assist in providing farmers with affordable fertilizers. This will help increase agricultural output, guarantee food security, and bolster rural economies.

Amidst scarcity of essential drugs in public health facilities, it is important that the DPP administration must invest in healthcare infrastructure, train more healthcare professionals, and ensure that essential services are accessible to all citizens, particularly in underserved areas.

The incoming government has a huge task of uniting Malawians by promoting policies that foster inclusivity and discourage nepotism, tribalism, and regionalism, encouraging a sense of national identity and cooperation among diverse groups.

As Malawi is one of the poorest countries in the world, there is a need for DPP government to implement social safety nets, job training programs, and economic development initiatives aimed at lifting vulnerable populations out of poverty and improving their quality of life.

In conclusion, these priorities aim to create a more equitable, prosperous, and united Malawi, addressing both immediate needs and long-term development goals.

Disclaimer: The views expressed in this opinion article are those of the author, Rick Dzida ([email protected]), and do not necessarily reflect those of Malawi24 or its editorial team.