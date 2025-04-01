Pressure is mounting on Malawi Communications Regulatory Authority (MACRA) Director General Daud Suleman to step down amid allegations of a conflict of interest. Suleman is accused of using his position to advance his interests by installing transmitters across the country for his private media outlet, Kokoliko Radio Station.

Several stakeholders, including media professionals, civil society organizations, and political commentators, have raised concerns about Suleman’s dual role. They argue that his actions compromise the integrity of MACRA, which is mandated to regulate and oversee fair media operations in Malawi.

“It is unethical for the head of MACRA to be actively involved in setting up transmitters for his radio station while overseeing regulatory operations for the entire industry,” said a senior media analyst who requested anonymity. “This raises serious concerns about impartiality and the fair allocation of broadcasting licenses and frequencies.”

The controversy comes at a time when other radio stations have been struggling to obtain broadcasting licenses and expand their coverage. Some station owners allege that their applications have faced unnecessary delays, while Kokoliko Radio continues to expand rapidly under Suleman’s leadership.

Civil rights activist George Chanza has called for a thorough investigation into the matter. “If the allegations are true, this is a clear abuse of office. We cannot allow regulatory bodies to be turned into personal businesses. Suleman must step aside to allow an independent inquiry,” he said.

MACRA has yet to issue an official response to the accusations, but insiders suggest that pressure is building within the regulatory body as employees fear the institution’s credibility may be at risk.

As calls for Suleman’s resignation intensify, many are watching to see how the government and other relevant authorities will respond to the situation.

Meanwhile, opposition parties and concerned media practitioners continue to demand transparency and accountability in MACRA’s operations.