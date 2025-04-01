Silver Strikers has expressed deep concern over the Super League of Malawi (Sulom) handling of their opening fixture against FCB Nyasa Big Bullets by taking the match to Bingu National Stadium instead of Silver Stadium which was approved by the Football Association of Malawi (FAM) to host matches in the 2025 season.

The area 47-based side is against SULOM decision to play the league opener against Bullets at BNS. In a statement, the team says despite repeated efforts to engage the body amicably, the club’s concerns have been disregarded, and Sulom’s approach has been deemed dismissive and authoritarian.

According to a chronology of events released by the club, a meeting was held between the club and Sulom on March 30, 2025, where the club’s concerns were highlighted. However, the body’s subsequent response cited security concerns at Silver Stadium without consulting the club, as required by the standard pre-match protocol.

The Central Bankers claim that Sulom’s actions demonstrate a lack of good faith and contradict the principles of fairness, transparency, and inclusivity that the league claims to uphold.

“This approach undermines the league’s credibility and raises concerns about potential bias and actions that may be construed as match manipulation.”

The club has called upon Sulom to demonstrate leadership and integrity by fostering constructive dialogue rather than issuing ultimatums.

“We expect this game to be played at Silver Stadium, where we played all our home games last season,” the club stated. “Anything less would be an unfair manipulation of the league’s integrity, and we call upon Sulom to reverse this unjust decision immediately.”

The defending TNM Super League champions says it remains committed to the principles of fair competition and professionalism, and urges Sulom to uphold these values by engaging stakeholders in a manner that promotes trust and respect.

The “Bankers” their stadium, Silver Stadium has passed two Football Association of Malawi inspections, certifying it as fit to host matches for the season