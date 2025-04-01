Leader of the People’s Party (PP) Joyce Banda, who is also an aspiring presidential candidate for the September 16 elections, has promised to introduce free secondary school education once voted back into the highest office of the land.

Banda, who is also a former president of Malawi, said this at a political rally at Songani ground, Senior Chief Malemia in Zomba, where she announced that she will compete as PP presidential candidate in September.

Banda said she will introduce free secondary education considering that many parents are struggling to pay fees for their children’s secondary education.

JB: Vote for my daughter.

“I know there are a lot of parents that struggle to pay their children’s school fees. I feel very sorry this is the reason l want to introduce free secondary school education,” she said.

She explained that research shows that 140,000 children dropped out of school due to the effects of Tropical Cyclone Freddy, while 200,000 children dropped out of school due to the Covid 19 pandemic.

She also pledged to continue giving out motorcycles to the youths to go into the transport business to empower them economically.

Banda also appealed to people at Zomba Malosa to vote for her daughter, Edith Kachale Banda, as parliamentarian for the area to ensure more socio-economic development.

Speaking at the same rally, PP Secretary General Ben Chakhame said the time is now for Joyce Banda to rule Malawi again.

He said Banda will solve Malawi’s problems, such as fuel scarcity, inflation, and other economic factors that has seen Malawians suffering.

He reminded people that things were affordable, making life better at the time when Banda was president, citing affordable fertilisers, resulting in surplus food.

One of those who attended the rally at Songani, Chipiliro Ajida, said Malawians are living a hard life, with most people sleeping on empty stomachs while others fail to pay school fees for their children.

She attributed the current socio-economic hardships to poor leadership that pays little attention to people living below the poverty line.

Zomba Malosa PP aspiring candidate, Edith Kachale Banda, promised to upgrade Songani Community Day Secondary School with a full boarding facility.

On sports development, the aspiring MP said she would turn the Songani community ground into a stadium for various sporting activities.