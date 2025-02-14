In a dramatic and emotional turn of events, Ash-ley Ogle became the latest contestant to be evicted from the Big Brother Mzansi house.

The unexpected twist occurred during Monday night’s nominations, where housemates were tasked with individually voting for one contestant to be evicted immediately.

The tension was palpable as housemates cast their decisive votes, with Ash-ley Ogle and Nsuku ultimately tying with 4 votes each. The fate of the two contestants rested in the hands of Swiss, the newly crowned Head of House, who made the final call.

In a surprising move, Swiss chose to evict Ash-ley Ogle, bringing an abrupt end to her Big Brother Mzansi Umlilo journey. The housemates showed little hesitation in casting their eviction votes, revealing strong opinions on who should leave the competition.

With Ash-ley Ogle’s exit, the Big Brother Mzansi house is now down to 16 contestants. The shocking eviction twist serves as a reminder that in the world of Big Brother, anything can happen, and housemates must always expect the unexpected