Mary Chilima, widow of the late Vice President Saulos Chilima, has publicly called for clarity regarding the circumstances surrounding her husband’s tragic death in a plane crash on June 10, 2024.

Speaking in the presence of President Lazarus Chakwera, Mary Chilima voiced her concerns, expressing that numerous questions remain unanswered, which points to a growing disagreement with the findings of the commission of inquiry set up by Chakwera.

The plane crash, which occurred in the Chikangawa forest, claimed the lives of Vice President Saulos Chilima and eight others, sending shockwaves throughout the nation. Mary Chilima’s recent statement has ignited a national debate, with many questioning the transparency and thoroughness of the inquiry.

Political analyst Thomas Chirwa weighed in on the issue, observing that Mary Chilima’s statement indicates dissatisfaction with the report provided by the commission of inquiry that was constituted by Chakwera.

“The family doesn’t agree with the report of the commission of inquiry that Chakwera constituted. There is a clear need for transparency, and the public deserves to know the truth surrounding the tragic incident,” Chirwa stated.

The initial inquiry, conducted by a team of German experts along with the aircraft’s manufacturers, concentrated mainly on the technical aspects of the crash, focusing on mechanical and structural failures. However, key factors such as human error, potential foul play, and the specific circumstances of the crash site and its timing were not adequately addressed. This has led many to question the comprehensiveness of the investigation.

Mary Chilima’s call for a special investigation seeks answers to critical questions, including the precise location of the crash, the time it occurred, and the events that transpired between June 10 and 11, the day after the crash.

“There are still many unanswered questions about the timeline, the response efforts, and the full details of the crash site. It’s important that we understand what truly happened,” she added.

Chirwa further said that by now, Chakwera should have fired the commander of the Malawi Defense Force, the Inspector General of Police, the Minister of Information, and others who gave him wrong information that the plane reached Mzuzu and crashed in a thick forest where soldiers could not reach.

“The MDF Commander’s statements were baseless. Soldiers are trained to work in forests,” said Chirwa.

Chirwa, who is a lecturer at the University of Dar es Salaam in Tanzania, also thanked the organizers of the launch of the Saulos Klaus Chilima Foundation for not giving President Lazarus Chakwera a space to speak, saying it could have led to a major blunder.

As the debate grows, the nation continues to await further developments. The call for a more detailed and transparent investigation into the tragedy resonates deeply, with many citizens voicing their desire for justice and accountability. Whether this will lead to a re-examination of the findings or prompt the formation of an additional inquiry remains to be seen.

However, one thing is clear: the mystery surrounding Saulos Chilima’s death is far from being resolved.