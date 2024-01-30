The Entrepreneurial, Vocational and Education Training Authority (TEVETA) says the Skills for a Vibrant Economy (SAVE) bursary scheme is still operational in both private and public colleges across the country.

This comes as rumors were going around that the SAVE bursary scheme is no longer available in Community Technical Colleges (CTC).

The SAVE project is supported by World Bank with funds amounting to US$100 million through IDA financing running from 2021-2026.

Part of the funding is intended to be used in the provision of bursary scheme for poor and vulnerable students especially girls and young women in different Technical Colleges.

Speaking in an interview with Malawi24, TEVETA Acting Head of Corporate Affairs, Carol Magreta, indicated that the rumors are false as the scheme is up and running until 2026 when the project ends.

“SAVE bursary scheme is still operating in various technical colleges till 2026 when the project ends. TEVETA as a component of the SAVE project doesn’t recruit students on daily basis but we follow the calendar.

“Those who are being chased for not paying tuition under the scheme missed the right time for registration as the application window runs from May to August every year,” said Magreta.

She added that after August, the recruitment process begins then successful students are invited to start school in January every year and those who were late to register found the registration closed.

She highlighted that from 2022 cohort, the SAVE bursary scheme project has helped up to 4469 students who applied for the bursary.

The SAVE project focuses on Agriculture, Energy, Health, Industry, Information and Communication Technology, Skills and Education as priority areas of economy for its intervention.

Recently, TEVET awarded 15 TEVET grants to providers whose proposals were successful in the first phase of the SAVE project competition grant scheme.