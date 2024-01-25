Musician Lulu has announced that the Style Ya Mu Hood show and the Mathumela Festival in Lilongwe will return this year.

Lulu and Recall of Kuimba Mwamphamvu are the hosts of the show. The program enables up and coming artists to do a freestyle backed by acoustic guitar done by Recall before proceeding with the interviews.

Lulu said after the festival he has been receiving a number of calls from various young artists showing interest while urging him to participate in the show which enticed him to resume with the program.

“I feel this could also be a huge platform for up and coming musicians to showcase talent and boost their visibility considering my Facebook page has a multitude of followers,” he said.

Last year, the likes of Cutie B, Jah Flavour, Lap Jesus and Konliv aka Kon-weed were featured in the first episode of Style Ya Mu Hood show.

“More than 15 artists have approached us to get involved in the next episode of the show yet to be conducted,” said Recall the host.

The actual date of resuming is not yet set but they assured before the end of February they might be ready to get off the ground.

Style Ya Mu Hood take place at Mathumela Studios premises in area 13,Lilongwe and it is widely open to every upcoming artists across the country.