Malawi Communications Regulatory Authority (Macra) has engaged mobile network operators to resolve challenges such as poor network coverage, dropped calls and erratic internet.

This is being done under a project called Better quality of service for Malawi’. On Tuesday, 29 August, 2023, the regulator held a stakeholders meeting which brought together licensed telecommunication companies, consumers and Macra officials.

Speaking during the meeting, Consumer Association of Malawi (CAMA) Executive Director John Kapito said challenges consumers are facing include mobile money fraud, slow internet speed, dropped calls and expensive data charges.

“Right now, the mobile services operators are taking advantage that there are only two operators so they are not competing at all. The services we are getting from them are poor and we would want to see an improvement,” said Kapito.

Macra Director of Telecommunication Edward Kauka said the authority has been receiving numerous complaints from subscribers of telecommunication services regarding network services.

He noted that Macra is responsible for receiving and investigating complaints related to communication services and to take necessary action upon them.

“This workshop has been organized as part of our efforts to improve the quality of service of mobile networks across the country,” said Kauka.

He added that Macra has engaged an expert from the International Telecommunication Union (ITU) who will guide the efforts to improve mobile network services in Malawi.

According to Kauka, under the project, Macra will revise some of the key performance indicators (KPI) and regulations which operators are supposed to be following.

“If they cannot meet the conditions, we are going to charge them,” said Kauka.

The consultant for Macra, Kwame Baah-Acheamfuor, said there are a number of countries who were facing similar quality of service challenges which they have managed to resolve.