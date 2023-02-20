Man killed at his house in Lilongwe

Thugs on Saturday night killed Bellington Mkumba aged 45 in front of his gate at his home at Area 36 in Lilongwe, the capital city of Malawi.

Lilongwe Police Spokesperson, Hastings Chigalu, says Mkumba was murdered on Saturday night at Kandikole around 23:00 hours.

Postmortem has shown that Mkumba died due due to stab wounds and suffocation from a tight knot around the neck.

According to Chigalu, Mkumba went to a drinking joint within Falls Estate and when he arrived back home, he parked his car at the entrance in order to open the gate.

However, after stepping out of his car, he was attacked by a group of unknown criminals who assaulted him severely.

“The gang escaped the scene when neighbours, who heard Nkumba’s desperate shouts for help, started to show up,” Chigalu says.

Mkumba was rushed to Kamuzu Central Hospital while unconscious where he was pronounced dead.

Meanwhile, police have has instituted investigations to trace and arrest the assailants.

Mkumba who was a Central Medical Stores employee hailed from Nakwawa Village, Traditional Authority Njewa in Lilongwe District.

