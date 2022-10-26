Two arrested for keeping fuel in jerrycans

Police at Monkey Bay have arrested two people for allegedly being found with 30 jerrycans containing 655 litres of petrol worth about K1.2 million.

The suspects are Solomon Yakobe 26, of Chilimba Village and Benson Kapanda, 42 of Simon Village both in Traditional Authority Nankumba in Mangochi District.

Public relations officer of Monkey Bay Police station, sergeant Alice Sichali, said the suspects were arrested during a sweeping exercise on October 25, 2022 which was aimed at ensuring that the public is observing the Malawi Energy Regulatory Authority rules and regulations.

The operation also aimed at preventing dangers of keeping fuel in houses which can cause harm to the community.

Sichali said officers stormed Kankhande area where they found the duo with the 30 jerrycans of petrol.

The suspects will appear in court, to answer the charges of possessing fuel without MERA Certificate.

Meanwhile, police in the district are advising drivers and motorcyclists to avoid buying fuel from unauthorized vendors for safety of their locomotives.

Police further warn other illegal vendors to stop the malpractice and observe recommended rules and regulations or risk being punished by the law.

