Top musician blasts Flames coach for dropping Gerald Phiri Jr

Phiri Jnr (L)

Malawian top-notch musician has joined the bandwagon of people who are stoning Flames coach Marian Mario Marinica for dropping midfielder Gerald Phiri Junior in his African Cup of Nations squad.

Musician Lulu has said the midfielder is a good player, hence he is worth space in the national team squad.

“Ndi machine awawa, kumusiya uyuyu mu squad nde zichani, olo pa bench Mpira wake wotani? guys (He is a great talent, why on earth has he been dropped, what kind of football does Malawi play?) Posted Lulu.

However, some people have attacked Lulu for commenting on matters that are far from his profession. They believe he should leave sports enthusiast to comment on the issue.

In response Lulu said: “I am a Flames’ support, so I shouldn’t express my views on the issue because am a musician? What qualifies one to comment on matters of football?”

Phiri was left out in the Flames 23-man squad which is heading to Cameroun for the African Cup of Nations. This has propelled the left-footed midfielder to force a retirement from international duties.

Other influential figures who believe the former Mighty Wanderers Midfielders deserved a national team call up are renowned lawyer and football enthusiast, David Kanyenda.

Gerald Phiri Junior made his Flames debut in 2015. He scored his first goal for the team in 2016 against Swaziland. He emerged the Flames’ top goal scorer in their qualification for the forthcoming continental show, having scored two of the teams’ three goals.