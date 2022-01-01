Quest charms Nyamilandu

Youthful musician Quest MW has become talk of the town having impressed the leader of Malawi’s soccer governing body Football Association of Malawi Walter Nyamilandu.

According to the gigantic Nyamilandu, Quest has treated him to the best song in the year 2021. The song in question is titled Moto and it features K-Banton and Dette Flo.

“My favourite song of 2021-Moto by Quest. Amazing vocals,” reads Nyamilandu’s Tweet made on 31st December, 2021

In response to the FAM president’s kind words, Quest expressed his appreciation for the honour. He said, “Very happy to see this, thank you so much sir.”

Moto is considered to be one of the hit songs of the just ended year, that it was once nominated in the song of the year slot, in the Maso awards.

The Lilongwe based lad has been everywhere with the song. As such, Moto has been described as one of the anthems for 2021 among other works of art.

Other Twitter users have advised the FA president to fly Quest to the nations cup. @ Khumbo97 said “Take him to the African Cup of Nations.”