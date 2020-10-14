Mzuzu residents warned against ignoring COVID-19 preventive measures

Written by Enalla Mnyenyembe

Authorities in Mzuzu and Mzimba have advised people in the city and district against relaxing the COVID-19 prevention protocols, saying the fight against the pandemic is not yet won.

Speaking to Malawi News Agency (MANA), Public Relations Officer for Mzimba Directorate of Health and Social Services (DHSS) for Mzimba North, Lovemore Kawayi said as it stands; there are still active cases and new Coronavirus infections hence the need to continue adhering to the preventive measures.

“We still have new cases that have been recorded. There are also active cases with the potential of transmitting the virus to other people.

“Therefore, people should not relax in abiding by the set COVID- 19 preventive measures if we have to win the fight against the pandemic,” said Kawayi.

Kawayi advised that people should continue wearing face masks, practice social distancing at all times and wash hands with soap.

“As DHSS, we are not relenting from sensitizing people on the usage of face masks, observation of social distancing and hand washing as some of the preventive measures against COVID- 19,” said Kawayi.

On his part, Public Relations Officer for Mzuzu City Council MacDonald Gondwe, said people should not be cheated by the low number of COVID-19 daily cases in the country.

He said the reduction in the cases should act as a motivating factor for people to continue observing the prevention measures.

“We will continue using different avenues and platforms such as community radios and mobile vans to enhance public awareness of the pandemic,” said Gondwe.

He added that the council, among other initiatives, has intensified inspection of various facilitates including schools, markets and other public institutions.