Body of Malawian woman shot in US arrives

The body of 29-year-old Noria Sendeza, a Malawian woman who was shot dead in the United States last month, has arrived in Malawi.

Noria is the daughter of Malawi’s Deputy Minister of Defence Jean Sendeza.

On Tuesday evening, President Lazarus Chakwera attended a funeral ceremony for Noria at Area 47 in Lilongwe.

Other people at the ceremony included former president Joyce Banda, her husband Richard, Mary, wife to vice president Dr. Saulos Chilima, cabinet ministers and other top government officials.

Noria will be buried at Matapila village in the area of T/A Mazengera in Lilongwe district.

At the time she died, Noria was enrolled as a student of nursing at Ivy Tech. She was married to Mr. Justin R. Sanchez, who survives and a proud mother of one and stepmother of one.

She died from gunshot wounds on September 25 in n South Bend, United States after being shot by fellow Malawian, 37-year-old Kalekeni Lindeire.

Lindeire was the boyfriend of Noria’s sister Mundi Sendeza who was also shot and was treated for a non-life threatening gunshot wound.

The shooter was reportedly angry after Mundi Sendeza broke up with him. Lindeire was arrested for murder and attempted murder.