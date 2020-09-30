UMP Awards to be held on December 19

This year’s UMP Awards will be held as a blended edition, virtually on Saturday, December 19, 2020.

Powered by Chitoliro Productions, the Awards will beam Live on Television, social media, radio, and triple watch parties in Blantyre, Lilongwe, and Mzuzu.

UMP Directors Wisdom Phanga of Five 79 Promotions said Malawians should expect a big event.

“This year’s event will be bigger and better. It is our eleventh year; hence we have learned a lot in the last decade.”

Nominations for all three categories; music, fashion, and media will open soon and the organisers are emphasizing the 50:50 female empowerment in arts campaign.

“Prospective advertisers and partners are already in touch, and more are welcome. This year, we have gone the extra mile in our 50:50 female empowerment-sensitive initiative, which we started last year, by ensuring half of the categories are female-focused,” said Khumbo Finto, UMP Representative.

Categories:

Music

Lifetime achievement Artist of the Year (Female) Artist of the Year (Male) Best Duo/Group Producer of the Year Best New Artist (Female) Best New Artist (Male)

Fashion

Living Legend Fashion Icon

Media

Media Legend Best TV personality – (Female) Best Radio DJ/Personality (Female) Best Entertainment writer (Female)

In 2019, the UMP Lifetime Achievement Award went to music promoter Jai Banda.

Lilly Alfonso was also honoured for her contribution and achievements in the fashion industry.

The 2019 UMP Awards (blended edition: fashion and music) was held on December 14 at Crossroads Hotel, Blantyre.