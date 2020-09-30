DPP fires Nankhumwa as Leader of Opposition: Kasaila  is new LOP

The Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) has fired Kondwani Nankhumwa as Leader of Opposition (LOP) and has replaced him with Francis Kasaila.

DPP president Peter Mutharika has written Speaker of Parliament Catherine Gotani Hara about the appointment of Kasaila who is also Nsanje Central Legislator.

The decision to fire Nankhumwa was made on Monday during a DPP Central Governing Committee (NGC) meeting held at the residence of party leader Peter Mutharika.

Nankhumwa who is also DPP Vice President for the South and Member of Parliament for Mulanje Central did not attend the meeting.

Also missing were Grezelder Jeffrey who was fired as DPP Secretary General and the party’s Treasurer General Jappie Mhango.

Nankhumwa’s removal comes days after the party invited him to a disciplinary hearing over the manner of his appointment.

According to the party, Mutharika initially appointed George Chaponda as Leader of Opposition and Nankhumwa as Chief Whip but Nankhumwa imposed himself as Leader of Opposition.

Over the weekend, Nankhumwa confirmed rejecting the position of Chief Whip but he claimed that Mutharika scrapped the initial appointments and later chose him as Leader of Opposition.