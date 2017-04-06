Malawians congratulate Suffix on AGMMA nominations

Good news rapper Suffix is subject to congratulatory messages following his double nomination in the forthcoming African Gospel Music and Media Awards (AGMMA).

The Blantyre based gospel artist has joined the chase for honours in the categories of Afro Hiphop/ Rap Artiste of Excellency and Music Video of Excellence. All this is owed to Suffix’s hard work in the industry that has seen him dropping hit after hit.

His multi-thousand kwacha video for Mkazi wa Kumwamba, a song that features Faith Mussa, has been his passport into the Video of Excellency category. It was produced in Malawi by Sukez and Essim of HD Plus Creations and Animal Lab Production respectively.

As the saying goes, good work must be praised in public, Malawians across the country are congratulating the musician through different platforms. They believe these nominations indicate how local talent is getting international appreciation.

To others the news has not come as a surprise considering that the Blantyre based musician has what it takes to be nominated. True to this, Suffix has a name in Africa’s gospel music having worked with artists from other countries.

In the Afro Hiphop/ Rap Artiste of Excellency slot, the Malawian flag bearer is competing against 12 other nominees, including Zambian Pompi.

Having won the UMP award for best gospel artist last year, his graph of performance his fanbase has been getting larger and larger. With this status, the Mkazi wa kumwamba star eyes basking in honours, in AGMMA.

The event will take place on 3rd June in London, where motion movers in the Christian realm will unite. Exciting performances will be order of the night as others will be recognised.