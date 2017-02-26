Bullets star retires

Nyasa Big Bullets right back Chikumbutso Kanyenda popularly known as Jet Lee has retired, bringing to an end a 13-year football career at the club, Malawi24 can confirm.

Kanyenda, who made his name during Bullets’s CAF Champions League campaign in 2004, announced his decision on Saturday morning.

He joined Bullets in 2003 where he made more than 200 appearances for the peoples team.

“I am happy to announce my retirement from active football. I feel now it is the time to begin the next chapter in my life. I have been at Bullets for 13 years where I won major trophies and I also played for the team during CAF Champions League.”

”It’s time to give youngsters an opportunity to play for Malawi’s biggest club to take it to another level. “I am very grateful to everyone at Bullets for the support rendered to me during my playing days. I am wishing the club all the best for the future,” he told the local press.

He is one of the longest players at Bullets alongside Fischer Kondowe and James Chilapondwa who retired after the end of 2015 soccer season.

He will forever been remembered by Bullets fans for his decisive penalty miss during the 2008 Standard Bank Knockout Cup at Kamuzu Stadium.