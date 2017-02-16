Lucius Banda says Malawians are accomplices to corruption

Member of Parliament for Balaka North Lucius Banda has linked corruption to campaign handouts saying Malawians are accomplices to the thievery.

In a Facebook post, Banda said politicians steal money to use it during campaign hence corruption can end if handouts were abolished.

“Think about it, all these monies politicians steal from the public pulse is mostly used during campaign to give the same public in different forms, to entice them to vote for them. In a nutshell most Malawians are accomplices of these thieves. Let’s abolish a system of hand outs during campaign and you will see who is a real leader,” said Banda.

Meanwhile, the parliamentarian has also angrily commented on the fire that hit Minister of Agriculture George Chaponda’s office by asking God to deal with anyone who is linked to the accident.

“If it’s an accident Lord God please forgive us. But lf it’s manmade, Lord God you know it’s the poor people who will have to renovate this through a very painful tax regime imposed on us.Therefore we pray that you may descend your anger and expose them with a heavy punishment,” reacted Banda.

On Tuesday, Ministry of agriculture headquarters in Lilongwe caught fire which officials said started due to an electrical fault.

According to Hamilton Chimala, spokesperson in the Ministry of Agriculture, Irrigation and Water Development, the inferno started from a socket connecting a plasma screen to power.