Man rapes 13 year-old girl

Police in Machinga have arrested a 40 year-old man for raping his friend’s 13 year-old daughter.

Machinga police spokesperson Davie Sulumba confirmed the incident to our reporter on Wednesday and identified the man as Kabichi James.

Sulumba said during the night of February 11, the rapist was chatting with the victim’s father on their veranda.

Later when the father went to sleep he was told that his daughter was missing.

When he asked the child’s friend, she narrated that the victim had been taken by James.

“The father started searching for the child and she was found along a road within the village. Upon questioning her, she revealed that she was taken by the suspect who defiled her,” Sulumba said.

Medical examination at Mposa Health Centre proved that the victim was sexually abused.

Shockingly, the police have suggested that rape cases could decrease in the district if parents and guardians took care of and monitored young girls.

“[We] are urging parents and guardians to take proper care of their children and give an intense monitoring on their girl children to minimise such cases,” said Sulumba.

Kabichi James who hails from Mapira village in the area of Traditional Authority Mposa of Machinga district is currently in the cooler pending to be brought to book and answer charges of defilement.