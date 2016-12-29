29 December 2016 Last updated at: 10:43 AM

Tay Grin does it again for Malawi!

Malawi’s representative on an international platform Tay Grin has once again made the nation proud having grabbed a second international award.

The Nyau King has won the best African traditional video of the year with Chiapapapa which features Nigerian 2Face, in Watsup TV Africa Music Awards (WAMVA).

He among others went ahead of Nigerian giant Flavour, and Ghana’s renowned Clique 4X4 to take home the award. Grin has expressed gratitude to his fans for their support which has finally earned him the recognition.

The previous night he took to social media in celebrating the success.

“Omg wow! Thank you very what a beautiful way to end off the year! Glory be to God. Thanks to all the fans for voting. Malawi we’ve done it again,” posted Tay Grin on his Facebook page.

This takes his awards tally to 4 in 2016; two local and two international. The rapper has had a busy year with music project after project. Finally this has paid dividends as evidenced by the number of recognitions in the Celebrity’s hands.

The awards won by the artist this year are, Malawi’s artist of the year and Best music video of the year, both in Urban Music Party Awards, Star award in BEFFTA, and the latest for African traditional video of the year in WAMVA.

Below is the list of winners in WAMVA Awards.

BEST AFRICAN NEW COMER VIDEO 2016 WINNER Harmonize ft DIAMOND PLATNUMZ – BADO – Tanzania

BEST AFRICAN REGGAE/DANCEHALL VIDEO WINNER Shatta Wale – Chopkiss – Ghana BEST AFRO POP VIDEO WINNER Scientific ft Quincy B – Rotate – Liberia

BEST AFRICAN HIP HOP VIDEO WINNER Iba One – Dokèra – Mali

BEST AFRICAN RnB VIDEO WINNER Alikiba – Aje – Tanzania

BEST AFRICAN TRADITIONAL VIDEO WINNER Tay Grin ft 2baba – Chipapapa – Malawi

BEST AFRICAN PERFORMANCE WINNER DJ Arafat – Concert a Korhogo – Côte d’Ivoire

BEST AFRICAN DANCE VIDEO WINNER Oudy 1er – Lokolo – Guinea

BEST INTERNATIONAL VIDEO WINNER Beyonce – Formation –

USA BEST AFRICAN COMBO VIDEO 2016 WINNER Diamond Platnumz ft AKA – Make Me Sing – Tanzania

BEST AFRICAN MALE VIDEO 2016 WINNER Diamond Platnumz ft Psqaure – Kidogo – Tanzania

BEST AFRICAN FEMALE VIDEO 2016 WINNER Vivian Chidid – Wuyuma – Senegal

BEST EAST AFRICAN VIDEO 2016 WINNER Ali Kiba – Aje – Tanzania

BEST CENTRAL AFRICAN VIDEO 2016 WINNER Ferre Gola ft Victoria Kimani – Tucheze – DR Congo

BEST NORTH AFRICAN VIDEO 2016 WINNER Ibtissam Tiskat – Ma Fi Mn Habibi – Morocco

BEST SOUTH AFRICAN VIDEO 2016 WINNER Cassper Nyovest – War Ready – South Africa

BEST WEST AFRICAN VIDEO 2016 WINNER DJ Arafat – Maplôrly – Côte d’Ivoire

BEST AFRICAN GROUP VIDEO 2016 WINNER Navy Kenzo – Kamatia – Tanzania BEST AFRICAN VIDEO DIRECTOR 2016 WINNER Godfather – Kidogo – Nigeria

WAMVA SPECIAL RECOGNITION AWARD Mr Eazi ft Efya – Skin Tight – Nigeria

WATSUP TV VIEWERS CHOICE AWARD Desiigner – Panda –

USA AFRICAN VIDEO OF THE YEAR Diamond Platnumz ft P’Square – Kidogo – Tanzania