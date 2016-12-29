29 December 2016 Last updated at: 10:50 AM

Chande’s poison : Lungu, Rahim Ishmael fired at Bullets

Their humiliating 3-nil loss to rivals Be Forward Wanderers was just too much to bear for Nyasa Big Bullets as they have fired assistant coach Lloyd Nkhwazi and team manager Rahim Ishmael, Malawi24 can reveal.

The duo have been replaced by Eliya Kananji and James Chilapondwa respectively.

According to media reports, the decision to have the duo fired follows a string of unconvincing perfomances, which has seen the team struggling to defend their Super League title.

The peoples team failed to reach far in the Carlsberg Cup as well as the inaugural FISD Challenge Cup and as it is, they are on the verge of losing Luso Television Bus Ipite Football Fiesta to rivals Wanderers following Monday’s demolition.

The defending league champions are still clinging to hope for TNM Super League championship with just a game to go as they lie second on the log with 57 points, a point below leaders Kamuzu Barracks.